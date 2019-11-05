Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim pre-arrest bail to JUI-F leader and Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Akram Durrani till November 21st. A Division Bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition and extended the bail against surety bonds worth of Rs 500,000 each in corruption inquiries against him. During the hearing, the NAB sought time to submit its reply. At this, the court extended bail to Durrani and directed NAB to submit its reply in this regard. Later, the court deferred hearing in this matter till November 21st. Durrani had filed the petition through his counsel Kamran Murtaza. He stated that he has previously served as Chief Minister of KP and also has been a Federal Minister for Housing and Works.

He added that the petitioner was sent a questionnaire by the NAB in an inquiry regarding appointment of Director PHA-F as Chairman of Committee for allotment of mosques and allotment of plots for mosques. Durrani said that he duly responded it. He adopted that the petitioner has been playing an instrumental role in Rehbar Committee while his party (JUI-F) is holding Azadi March against the incumbent government from October 27th.

“The increase in pace of call up notices to the petitioner is done with malafide intention at the instance of government just to disturb the political activities,” he said. He adopted in his petition that he has been cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog in its probe against him. The JUI-F leader said that he was in Quetta due to political activities when he learnt that his arrest warrants have been issued by the Bureau to stop him from garnering support for his party’s upcoming Azadi March. Durrani said that he was granted protective bail by the Balochistan High Court on October 10 and feared that he will likely to be arrested by the Bureau once his protective bail lapsed. Therefore, he prayed to the court to grant him bail before arrest till the final disposal of the matter.