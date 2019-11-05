Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday said that the Accountability Court has declared former finance minister Ishaq Dar as proclaimed offender due to his continued absence and fleeing from the country.

Commenting about the refusal of Interpol regarding Ishaq Dar, the NAB spokesman said a corruption reference is ready against Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond known sources of income.

It said the Interpol has no mandate to declare Ishaq Dar innocent as he was only requested to arrest Dar and hand him over to the relevant country as per law.

Despite refusal of Interpol to arrest Dar, NAB has other available options to nab Ishaq Dar are being used to bring back Ishaq Dar to the country. Pakistan’s courts have the prerogative to decide the cases against Ishaq Dar as per law.