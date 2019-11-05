Share:

Islamabad - K-Electric’s customer-centric initiatives for industries such as a faster and simpler application process with the option of online form submission, reduced documentation, e-payment option for new connection estimate, online cost calculator and online case tracking were highlighted during the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) exhibition held at a local hotel today. Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered the keynote and. The high-profile event was also attended by David Malpass, World Bank Group President, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Federal Advisor to the PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production Investment and Zubair Gilani, Chairman Board of Investment, among others.