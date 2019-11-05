Share:

Lahore - Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Monday took a swipe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for, what he called, misleading people.

“Taking seminary students to the streets has nothing to do with democracy. Such steps are anti-democratic,” he said, adding that the Maulana is not serving public through provoking youth against the state. According to a handout, the minister said the JUI-F chief should shun negative thinking and misleading innocent people.

He said: “People have rejected the politics of blackmailing and anti-democracy powers one year ago.

They know better that the Maulana has no public mandate. Marchers have been rejected by the people in the general elections. Corrupt people are gathered in the capital for safeguarding their personal interests. “People have fully understood the gimmickry of such politicians and stamped them out of the power corridor. The politicians who create chaos will remain unsuccessful. Such tactics hinder development. They are enemies of the country. People reposed trust in PM Imran Khan in the election as he will put Pakistan in right direction.”