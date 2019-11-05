Share:

BUREWALA - A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped after abduction while a woman was found dead seven days after she went missing here on Monday.

According to police, a minor girl was sexually assaulted after abduction in Chak 239/EB. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Chak 239/EB reported to the police that his five-year-old daughter Urooj Fatima was playing in the street when accused Sadam Hussain allegedly abducted her and took to nearby vacant plot where he allegedly sexually assaulted the minor. Passersby gathered at the spot when they heard to alarms being raised by the minor upon which the accused managed to flee the scene.

The police shifted the girl for medical examination to local hospital and registered a case against the accused after arresting him.

In another incident, a woman who was missing from last seven days was found dead in maize fields in Chak 261/EB here on Monday.

According to police, Nasreen Akhtar, wife of a visually impaired person Abdul Rasheed, resident of Chak 247/EB went missing on October 29, from her house. The family members carried out search for her but failed.

Later, they reported the matter to the police that she was allegedly abducted by some unidentified persons and demanded the police authorities her safe recovery.

On Monday, however, her dead body was recovered from a maize field at village 261/EB near Burewala city.

The Gaggo Mandi Police recovered the dead body and shifted to THQ hospital Burewala for autopsy. The police also registered a case and started investigation.