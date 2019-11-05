Share:

LAHORE - A National Defence University delegation of senior military officers from 22 friendly countries visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday. The delegation comprised 110 officers from across the globe studying National Security and War Course at NDU, Islamabad. PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, and other high-ups welcomed and briefed the delegation about safe and smart city dynamics. Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan led the visiting senior military officers to various departments of IC3 and briefed them on security, surveillance, traffic management and process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

The delegation head said that these senior military officers from 22 countries are definitely receiving a positive image of Pakistan after visiting PSCA. Senior military officers of brigadier and above ranks were from Egypt, Jordan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Kuwait, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other friendly countries. MD PSCA presented memorial shield to the head of NDU delegation.