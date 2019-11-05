Share:

Third genders in Pakistan are living in a very harsh condition. Actually, they are also human beings like us but are considered very less than the one who is normal. However, none of the third gender receives jobs by the government’s side rather they do small works for earning money even though no one let them stay in everyone’s home. In fact, third genders don’t get respect in the country as well as they lack value and they don’t achieve any kind of basic resources. By their own names people use to called third genders. the police station always punishes them without any purpose but also polices are doing injustice with them. Thus, I appeal for the third genders to PM of Pakistan must provide their basic requirements and they must be seen equally.

ABDUL RAHMAN SHAHBEER,

Khairabad.