These days, a heart-wrenching and inhumane incident as regards Nimerta, a medical student of CMC, Larkana is scattered and echoed across the country, she was found dead in a hostel room with a rope tied to her neck few days before. The whole nation reacts overwhelmingly and chants JUSTICE FOR NIMERTA! JUSTICE FOR MINORITY! on social media and through peaceful rallies, beyond, that has become utter challenge for provincial and Naya Pakistan government to look into matters impartially and ensure to divulge culprits and cruel faces behind by pursuing practical measurements and seeking ultimate conspiracies with peremptory manner.

Apart, Since Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that the country under his leadership heads towards building Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina, where every citizen be treated equally and with high dignity irrespective of sects, religion and ethnicity. For that reason and pursuance of the dream, it is more challenging circumstances for current government to safeguard the rights of minorities in a country and give them message that they never compromise on right to determination.

ABDUL SAMAD,

Larkana.