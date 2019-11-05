Share:

LAHORE - The strike of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) entered 26th day on Monday to protest against Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals stayed away from patients at indoor wards, OPDs, operation theatres and central laboratories.

The demonstrators have been demanding withdrawal of the act as, according to them, the act is aimed at privatising public sector health facilities.

Ailing humanity is at the receiving end.

Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who had been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of healthcare services.

Patients’ ordeal continuing for 26 days

However, an extraordinary rush of patients has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to the private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on their pockets.

With the government giving cold shoulder to protesters, the GHA has announced continuing strike till withdrawal of ‘black law’. The GHA has also threatened to close emergencies if authorities take action against protesters.