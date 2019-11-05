LONDON            -      The black leather jacket and skin-tight trousers that Olivia Newton-John wore for the finale of Grease have fetched $405,700 (£314,000) at auction - more than double the expected bid.

The actress’ original script from the film was also among the items at the sale in Beverly Hills, California, which in total raised $2.4m.

Some of the proceeds will go towards Newton-John’s cancer treatment centre in Australia. The buyers’ identities are not public.

Grease was released in 1978 and Olivia Newton-John played demure Sandy alongside John Travolta as bad boy Danny.

The infamous black outfit marked Sandy’s transition from a good girl high-schooler to a sexy, leather-clad biker chick, when the couple sang You’re the One That I Want in a fairground. The original trousers were made in the 1950’s

The leather trousers were already two decades old when she wore them and had a broken zip that meant Newton-John had to be sewn into them.

She said that “limited” what she could eat and drink while filming, adding “those were long days”.

 