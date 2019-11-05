LAHORE - An affordable online rides service “B4U Cabs” has successfully been started in the provincial capital on Thursday to cater the need of 11 million residents. The transportation company has selected ancient city of the country as its launching pad while it has aimed to expand its riding operation throughout the country with cheap and constant fare rates for the customers. There will be neither peak factor on the rides nor any hidden charges.
READ MORE: Pakistani football talent selected to be featured in World Soccer Stars exhibition match in Lahore