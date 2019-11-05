Share:

ISLAMANAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the present government is working for the development of Pakistan, prosperity of people and strengthening of democracy. In a series of tweets, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the parliamentary party yesterday with those objectives in mind. She regretted that opposition parties on the other hand are plotting to stoke anarchy and create hurdles in the way of the development of the country. She said that it is up to the people of Pakistan as to whom they bring to power. She said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman should wait for four years. She also asked the JUI (F) chief to take guidance from the speeches he made in the last assembly. The Special Assistant said rights and interests of people are now being protected instead of those of the rulers in Naya Pakistan. She said that the incumbent rulers are not filling their pockets but that of the national exchequer.