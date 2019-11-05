Share:

SIALKOT/NAROWAL - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday declared that despite Indian lame excuses and propaganda, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project within the stipulated time.

During a visit to Kartarpur Corridor here on Monday, the governor told the media that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s representatives had signed an agreement with government before Azadi March but now they are violating the agreement, adding that despite this fact, the government has no objection if they want to stage and continue their sit-in, warning that no one would be allowed to take law into hands and create unrest.

“Those who want to create unrest in the country will fail in their designs,” Ch Sarwar pointed out, adding that the next general elections would be held on time in 2023 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan accompanied the governor during the visit. On the occasion, the Punjab governor along with Sikh yatrees also installed gold made “Palki” at Gurdwara Sahib.

To a query, he said that the government has no link whatsoever with the cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the opposition and the government would implement the orders of courts pertaining such cases.

The governor said that he himself inspected all arrangements for Sikh yatrees from Zero Line to Darbar Sahib, whereas the FWO and other officials deserve appreciation for putting in place effective measures to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

He said that owing to Pakistan’s clear and principle stance, India has also completed this project on her side.

He said that tensions between India and Pakistan prevailed due to current situation in Kashmir, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue and not war. “But if India wants to impose a war, Pakistan will give it a befitting response,” he warned. He stressed that Kartarpur Corridor project could also help in bringing both countries closer.

Earlier Chaudhry Sarwar inspected Immigration Shuttle Service besides other facilities for Sikh yatrees during the visit.

He said that the Sikh community from across the world paid tribute to the government of Pakistan for completing this project. He said that Kartarpur Corridor project is a gift to Sikh community across world by Pakistan. “As many 5,000 Sikh yatrees from India could visit their sacred religious place in Pakistan here on daily basis after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9,” he said.