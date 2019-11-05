Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday completely rejected reports in a section of the Indian media , attributed to “intelligence sources,” insinuating presence of alleged “training camps” in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. “Pakistan’s Kartarpur Spirit is aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas, especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony. The content of the media reports in question is part of a malicious propaganda campaign in India that cannot be condemned enough,” said a foreign ministry statement. It added: “Unfounded allegations about Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib being used for any purpose other than worship are a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Pakistan’s goodwill gesture, undermine the Corridor initiative, and hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs all over the world. We have no doubt that such mischievous attempts would be rejected with the contempt that they deserve.”