LAHORE - With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme. The trials, which begin from today (Tuesday), will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training. According to schedule, Lahore will host the trials from 5-6 November 2019 at National Cricket Academy, Lahore from 9:00am till 3:00pm, Bahawalpur on 6 November 2019 at Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur from 9:00am till 3:00pm, Multan 7 November 2019 at Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan from 9:00am till 3:00pm, Abbottabad on 8 November 2019at Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad from 9:00am till 3:00pm, Faisalabad on 9 November 2019 at Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad from 9:00am till 3:00pm and Peshawar on 9 November 2019 at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar from 9:00am till 3:00pm. The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course. Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.