LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated 6th Plastic International Expo being organized by All Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association at Expo Centre, Johar Town on Monday. He inspected various stalls and showed keen interest in the items displayed in the said exhibition. He congratulated the organizers and hoped that this exhibition will help to boost the plastic manufacturing industry in the country. Talking to the media, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government is following a policy of creating conducive atmosphere so that trade and economic activities could be fully boosted in the country. He expressed the satisfaction that the steps taken by the government for creating ease of doing business in the country have proved fruitful and Pakistan’s international ranking has been improved as a result. The Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister Punjab are working hard to introduce holistic reforms for removing hurdles in business sector, he added.