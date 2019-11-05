Share:

PM Imran Khan after a two day stopover in Saudi Arabia, has landed in New York to attend Annual UN General Assembly session. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister and two of unelected advisors, namely Hafeez Sheikh, allegedly a naturalized US Citizen and Zulfi Bokhari, a British citizen by birth. Any person who seeks US citizenship has to pledge on oath that he “absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom I have heretofore been a subject or citizen”.

Of course the PM will be assisted by our Ambassadors to UN and USA, but what purpose do these two individuals serve, who when not holding any public office have never lived in this country, nor paid any taxes, neither do they have any stakes in Pakistan. When there was huge demonstration held in London on 15 August participated by thousands of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Sikhs and some conscientious British citizens, neither of these two gentlemen had time to participate in them, although one of them holds portfolio of Overseas Pakistanis. What is surprising is that a vocal Federal Minister was present in London, but he for reasons best known to him, did not take part in it.

Unlike Indian diaspora, who constitutionally cannot hold dual nationality, nor right to vote in Indian elections, if they hold any foreign nationality, but are united on one platform and support whoever is elected by people of India. They also send remittances back to India. It is unfortunate that Pakistani diaspora is divided among political parties of Pakistan and are rarely seen to be united on one platform.

GULL ZAMAN,

Peshawar.