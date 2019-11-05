Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education on Monday.

The delegation comprised PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Dr Shahid Malik and other office-bearers.

The visiting delegates shared their reservations about reforms in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council with the minister.

Dr Yasmin said “The education system can be improved through reforms in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. This is our responsibility to bring about a change in medical education system. We are struggling to improve education quality in all medical colleges.”