LAHORE - Supporting opposition’s demands of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and fresh polls, PML-N has decided to stay away from any violent or undemocratic protest.

The PML-N consultative meeting chaired by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and party president Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town Secretariat on Monday, accused PM of creating the situation that forced the democratic parties to hold Azadi March.

Talking to media after the meeting, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal reiterated support to the demands of joint opposition but warned that the party would not take part or back any violent and undemocratic protest. He said that there was consensus on playing active political role along with likeminded parties in the light of guidelines and principles set by the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Holding the PM responsible for the Azadi March, he said that Imran Khan created atmosphere by immature approach and wrong polices that resulted in such public hue and cry. He said the consultative meeting expressed resolve to continue struggle along with other opposition parties in the light of APC decisions for forcing Imran Khan to resign and hold fresh elections. He said Rehbar Committee was appropriate forum for devising strategy. Ahsan said economic and political crises had become serious threat for national security. He accused the PM of bringing the country to such a critical stage. He said that the incompetent and careless PM and his team had virtually ruined country’s economic structure during the last fourteen months.

He said decrease in the growth rate by three percent in just one year was unprecedented in the world history. He said the economy had come to a halt, parliament was literally suspended and President House had become a factory for ordinances. He said the party expressed serious concerns that after locking the parliament, the present regime was doing legislations of own interests and liking through presidential ordinances.

To a question about absence of Shehbaz Sharif in APC, he said PML-N consultative meeting was already planned and it was impossible to attend the both on the same day. He said that this was the sole reason of him (Shehbaz) not attending the opposition APC in the federal capital.