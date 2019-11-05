Share:

LAHORE - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has laid stress on adopting honesty, commitment and hard work.

Talking to ASPs who paid visit to Central police office (CPO) Monday, he said that it should be top priority of officers to seek better performance and output from his subordinates, therefore, the force should be dealt with politeness, soft behavior and better attitude by their officers.

The IGP said that police officers should ensure timely and immediate steps for resolving the issues of people with full responsibility and commitment, adding that young officers should prefer challenging positions at the start of their career so that they would be groomed in better ways.

Answering to queries asked by the ASPs, the IGP said that Punjab police was paying special attention towards public service delivery despite maintaining supremacy of law in the society so that all ASPs should prepare themselves for helping hapless, aggrieved and poor citizens under Open Door Policy.

Arif Nawaz Khan said that for the elimination of crimes from the society, police officers should be well-aware of the modern technology and modern policing parameters, therefore, they should continue modern training courses for enhancing their efficiency.

However, the trainee officers visited 8787 IGP Complaint Centre, Monitoring and Control Room and other branches. DIG headquarters Syed Khurram Ali was also present on the occasion.

Also on the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, the capital city police on Monday held a general parade here at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks.

Smartly turned out contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain, conducted the parade.

On the occasion, SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal inspected the general parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade. He said the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.