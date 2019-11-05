Share:

BADIN - A heavy contingent of police on Monday retrieved the agricultural land belonging to Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and her family members, which was occupied by hundreds of armed men in the wee hours on Sunday.

Pangrio police vacated the land, spreading over 1,050 acres, after hundreds of supporters of Mirza family gathered to protest against the incident that took place in Union Council Khan Shah, Tando Bago taluka. Ahsan Ali Liskani. In the FIR, the estate manager of Dr Fehmida, alleged that ‘unknown’ intruders, led by Bisharat Zardari, had occupied the land belonging to Mirza family, and held him and others hostage for many hours.

The former home minister of Sindh, Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza, who arrived at his farmland on Monday evening, while speaking to the journalists, blamed former president and PPPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the act.

He said that Zardari and his cronies only faced humiliation by sending some goons to his farm. He said that SSP Badin Hassan Sardar Niazi helped him vacate the land on the directives of the federal government. He said he had purchased the land some nine years back.

He accused Zardari of eliminating his rivals through his hired assassins. “Asif Zardari got killed Alam Baloch, Professor Shafi Qureshi and many others when was in the jail,” Dr Mirza said, and added and that there were no principles in the lexicon of Zardari when it came to fighting against his rivals.

He made it clear that he was capable of replying to his rivals in the same coin, but that he acted sensibly because he was a law-abiding citizen of the country.

Dr Mirza also lashed out at Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his indifferent attitude towards what he called the act of terror by the goons of Zardari against the sitting Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza. He also asked SSP Badin as to why he did not take action against the local police officials who turned a blind eye to the incident.

He alleged that SHO Pangrio Ashiq Lund, instead of taking action against the occupants, provided them with drinking water and other edibles, adding he had appealed to the high-ups to immediately suspend Lund. Dr Mirza warned that if those nominated in the FIR were not arrested soon, he and his family members would take SHO Pangrio to the court.