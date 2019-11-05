Share:

NANKANA SAHIB - The government has released commemorative postage stamps to mark 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak - the founder of Sikhism who died in the 16th Century. With the image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and worth Rs8, the stamps can be used commonly.

Under the approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed directed the Pakistan Post to issue a stamp in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The stamps will be available for sale on Saturday and the Pakistan Post will establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh yatrees. Another post office will also be opened in Nankana Sahib. Moreover, these stamps will be provided in 192 member countries of Universal Postal Union. On Oct 29, the government of Pakistan issued commemorative coin to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The Sikh pilgrims, during their visit to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib this month, will be able to buy the coin of worth Rs50.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanak that will be celebrated on November 12.

In October, he also laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib

Khan, in a message shared on the social media, had reiterated that the work on the Kartarpur Corridor entered final stage.

He had further mentioned that Sikhs from all countries would be able to travel to the world’s largest Gurdwara. “This Gurdwara will strengthen local economy, create jobs in travelling, religious tourism and hospitality sectors,” he had stated. “Buddhists have also been coming to visit different religious spots in Pakistan.”

The Gurdwara is about 4 km (2-1/2 miles) from the border. The crossing and corridor - including a road, bridge over the Ravi River and immigration office - will replace a drawn-out visa process and circuitous journey through Pakistan.

Pakistan had accepted India’s demand of facilitating visa-free movement of 5,000 Sikh yatrees per day, and now they will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur.