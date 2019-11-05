Share:

Gujranwala - Dozens of women of Fattomand area staged a demonstration protest in front of Sui Gas office for gas loadshedding. The protester women chanted slogans against Sui Gas officers and also threw stones in the office. The security guards of Sui Gas office shut the main gate and stopped protesters to enter in the office premises.

The protesters alleged that they have deprived of Sui Gas for the last ten days and besides repeating requests Gas officers have not taken any notice about the matter.

Accident

A man was crushed to death by a truck while sleeping under the truck here at Kamoke Gujranwala. It was reported that truck driver was went to market after parking his vehicle road side near tomb of Pir Romi Shah meanwhile an unknown man allegedly a drug addict got slept under the truck, when truck driver came back and started his vehicle the sleeping man was crushed to death.

Rescue 1122 team has shifted the dead body at hospital. Youth committed suicide over poverty here at Qilla Didar Singh Gujranwala. It was reported that Ghulam Murtaza 22 years old was facing financial problems and last night he hanged himself with a fan.