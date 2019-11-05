Share:

BAGHDAD - Protesters in Iraq’s capital and the country’s south shut down streets and government offices in a new wave of civil disobedience on Sunday, escalating their month-long movement demanding wholesale change of the political system. Demonstrations broke out on Oct 1 in outrage over rampant corruption and unemployment in Iraq. They were met with a violent crackdown that left dozens dead. Since resuming later last month, the protests have swelled again with the support of students and trade unions, who jointly anno­unced a campaign of non-violent resistance on Sunday. In Baghdad, university-age demonstrators parked cars along main thoroughfares to block traffic on the first day of the working week, as police officers looked on. Other students took part in sit-ins at their schools, and the national teachers union extended a strike they began last week.