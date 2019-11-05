Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved restoring flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a meeting on Monday. Food ministers of KP and Punjab, Qalandar Khan and Samiullah Chaudhry, and high-ups attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed constituting a joint committee to monitor the supply. “The decision has been made as a gesture of goodwill for the people of KP,” he said. Welcoming the decision, the KP food minister thanked Punjab CM. The decision will help KP government meet the flour needs. Meeting with PM adviser on climate change.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on CM Usman Buzdar. The duo decided to step up anti-smog efforts and anti- pollution campaign.

The CM said Punjab launched a $273 million Green Development Programme. “We are thankful to the World Bank for its cooperation in this programme, he added He said that Punjab Green Development Programme will play an important role for promoting green investment adding that government is committed to give clean environment to the coming generations.

$273m plan to combat climate change

The steel mills in the province are being transferred to latest technology and work has also been started to transfer brick-kilns to zig-zag technology. He said that ban has been imposed to burn the crops’ residue in the province and six monitoring stations have been established to monitor air quality. Meanwhile, 30 new air quality monitoring stations will also be set up under the environment department along with setting up of 15 water quality monitoring stations.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a ministerial committee comprising of ministers and private sector experts to monitor the steps taken for overcoming smog and air pollution. This committee will ensure implementation of its decisions, he added. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bhakht was also present on the occasion.

Farmers welfare

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Monday in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that rights of the farmers will be protected by the government. He said the government has given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers will be fully rewarded of their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners will give valid receipts to the sugarcane farmers and no one will be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers. He said that new industrial estates are being developed in the province.

He directed that PIEDMC should expedite work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

He ordered start of the construction of link roads of Allama Industrial City Faisalabad. Provincial ministers Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.