Share:

Rawalpindi - The residents Monday demanded authorities concerned to take notice of the poor condition of Range Road, Masrial Road, People’s Colony, Dhoke Syedan Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi Road, Harley Street and Tahli Mohri Dheri and Hassanabad roads.

Big ditches developed on these roads are dangerous for motorists.

Nadeem Malik, a resident of Bakra Mandi said that the most painful thing about this road was the dust in the air.

As the road is an important link so it always remains busy with commuters and vehicles consequently spurring clouds of dust creating health problems for the residents.

Meanwhile, the roads in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi are also in dilapidated condition.