Share:

Lahore - Samsung Electronics today marked the 50th anniversary of its founding, with an eventat Samsung Digital City,the Company’s headquarters in Suwon. More than 400 employees were present to commemorate themilestone, together with the Company’s executive team including Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman & CEO of DS Division, Hyunsuk Kim, President & CEO of CE Division, Dongjin Koh, President & CEO of IM Division. Vice Chairman Jay Y.