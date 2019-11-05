Share:

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Election Cell Senator Taj Haider has expressed concerns over the reported Election Commission's (ECP) notification regarding posting of army personnel in the polling stations in by-elections in PS 86 Dadu and also about reports that these army personnel will also have the powers of a magistrate.

Senator Haider, in a letter to the ECP, wrote that in the 2018 elections when army was deployed in polling stations, the election agents of PPP were thrown out of the polling stations and 95 percent of form-45 were not provided to the polling agents.

Haider said that these actions led to massive electoral rigging.

He wrote that the civilian law enforcing agencies are fully capable of controlling any untoward situation. Moreover, his letter went, we should not make our armed forces controversial by assigning duties in a purely civilian domain.

The in-charge PPP Central Election Cell further wrote that people of Sindh have witnessed discrimination, in reference to the circumstances around the case of former President Zardari.

Senator Taj Haider prayed that the said notification be immediately withdrawn.