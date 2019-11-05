Share:

The head of the panel overseeing former premier Nawaz Sharif's health recommends that the ailing Sharif be sent abroad for genetic tests that would specify his illness for treatment.

The medical board head, Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, said that the board would in writing present its recommendations to the health department.

As his body tissues continue to deteriorate, Dr Ayaz said that a foreign visit has become ''essential" in order to properly diagnose the cause of his illness, clarifying that Sharif was not facing a minor genetic issue as previously assumed.

Sharif is in the process of being shifted from the Services Hospital to the Sharif City Hospital in Lahore, with the medical board stating that Sharif could be discharged of his own accord.

On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference for eight weeks on medical grounds.

A two-member judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had earlier reserved the verdict on the plea seeking the suspension of the former premier's sentence in the case.