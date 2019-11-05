Share:

LAHORE - Flanked by Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Saeedul Hassan, Governor Ch Sarwar Monday visited Kartarpur Corridor, Pak-India Zero Line and Gurdwara Sahib.

The governor along with Sikh pilgrims also installed gold made ‘Palki’ at Gurdwara Sahib. Senior officials including the project director and Narowal DC briefed him about the arrangements to facilitate Sikhs pilgrims. Sarwar also inspected Immigration shuttle service besides other facilities for Sikh pilgrims during the visit.

Talking to the media, he said that despite of Indian lame excuses and propagandas, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridor within time. “Sikhs across the world paid tribute to the government of Pakistan for completing the project. Gurdwara Sahib was a gift to Sikh community across world by Pakistan, adding that 5,000 pilgrims from India could visit daily after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.”

He added: “The FWO and other officials deserve appreciation for putting in place effective measures to facilitate the pilgrims. Owing to Pakistan’s clear and principle stance, India has also completed the project on its side.”

Sarwar said: “The Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue. India should be ready for a befitting response if Delhi dares declaring war.”

About protest in Islamabad, the governor said JUI-F chief breached an agreement with the government he made before leading the march.

“The government has no objection to continuing sit-in but it won’t let anyone take law into their hand.

“Those who wanted to create unrest in the country would fail, he said and added that the next general elections would be held on time in 2023 as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure.

He said the government has no link with the cases of National Accountability Bureau against opposition and the government would implement the orders of courts pertaining such cases, he asserted.