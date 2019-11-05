Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution for restoration of students unions in the province and regulates it as per code of conduct.

The resolution was tabled by PPP lawmaker Nida Khuhro and received approval from both sides of the house.

The assembly proceedings went underway after one and a half hour delay with speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The resolution stated: “Whereas it is of the crucial importance for the youth of Sindh to actively and meaningfully participate in the democratic, social, cultural and political processes of their country and of the province; And whereas student unions provide an opportunity to the students to enhance their leadership skills through participation in the healthy political, cultural and social activities;

This House resolves and recommends the Government of Sindh to lift the ban on the student unions in the educational institutions of Sindh in the light of the Article 16 “Freedom of Assembly” and Article 17 “Freedom of Association” of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. The student unions are a major forum for organising social activities and for addressing a range of academic and welfare issues through collective representation of students.

“It will also allow students to practice upon their skills of diplomacy, debate, politics and leadership. This House further recommends the government of Sindh instead of imposing ban on the student unions, they should strictly be regulated through the code of conduct in order to avoid any conflict amongst the different student organisations. Hence, this important step will help in reviving the student unions as well as maintain healthy environment within the educational institutions of Sindh.”

Moreover, the house also expressed its concern over deteriorating health condition of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The assembly passed a resolution with a majority vote from PPP lawmaker stating that the house expressed its serious concerns over the lack of provision of proper healthcare facilities to former president Asif Zardari, as the former president had been undergoing serious health problems.

This assembly resolves and recommends the Sindh government to approach the federal government for the provision of proper healthcare facilities to the former president Asif Ali Zardari including constitution of a medical board of the private doctors and specialists; and not to put at risk the life of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Furthermore, the speaker during proceedings also warned lawmakers for bringing people with them without assembly passes and said that such practice was a threat to the assembly.

He also warned the security staff or strict action and said that no one without passes be allowed and if anyone is present within the premises then he should be expelled from the premises.

The proceedings were later adjourned for Tuesday.