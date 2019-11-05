Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that surveillance and vigilance system in all industrial zones/estates will be improved to maintain law and situation under control and every factory owner must install CCTV camera at main gate for monitoring purpose.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF) here in his office on Monday. On this occasion Suleman Chawla President SITE Association, Abdullah Abid President FBATA, Dr. Hafeez Hashim Memon Senior Vice President SITE Super Highwayighway Association and office bearers of other associations were also present while Secretary Industries and Commerce Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito also attended the meeting.

Ikramuallah Dharejo told that CM Sindh was much interested to establish Combined Effluent treatment plants in industrial zones to create a pure and friendly environment there and Sindh Government had already given grants to almost all industrial estates for improving better infrastructure, adding that after thorough visits and audits more grants would be given for the same cause.

He said, ‘For timely solutions of the issues, Sindh government may provide Fire Tender, bouser and other machinery to SITE Associations at their disposal’.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was interested to develop one window operation for establishment of Industries in Sindh to remove unnecessary involvement of the departments and very soon a meeting would be conveyed with CM Sindh and PPP Chairman in this regard, in which representatives of Industrialists would invited.

He said that the issue of shortage of gas supply in winter to the Industries would be resolved on priority basis and for the purpose; competent authority of Sui Southern Gas Company would be approached.

Ikramuallah Dharejo also took notice of unauthorized commercial activities in industrial areas and asked Secretary Industries and Commerce to visit and take immediate action against encroachers. He assured them that a peaceful and friendly environment would be provided to Industrialists to continue their industrial activities with peace of mind.