SWVL-- a tech startup is all the rave these days not only because of its reliable and comfortable bus service, but all because SWVL has recently announced to invest a whopping $25 Million in Pakistan.

Such influx of investment will prove to be a beneficial opportunity for the Pakistani startups that are already finding it cumbersome to find willing investors for their entrepreneurial venture. SWVL comes as the silver lining on an otherwise gloomy clouds surrounding the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Being a startup itself and with an aim to revolutionize the public transportation scene of the country, SWVL also believes in supporting startups and revolutionising Pakistani startup as is corroborated by an interview with SWVL’s founder Mr Mostafa Khandil who said: “We have plans of mobilising half a million Pakistanis by 2023 and creating 10K jobs a year. We are also planning to start an incubator to fund pre-seed startups to kickstart a healthy tech ecosystem in Pakistan. Moreover, the company plans to open an offshore support and engineering office in Pakistan.”

With the influx of job creation and aiding in the citizen’s mobility, SWVL albeit being a foreign startup feels pretty much closer to home. SWVL is a bus hailing, app based service providing its users comfortable, reliable and affordable transportation service. Their aim is to revolutionise the Pakistani public transportation experience, making it safer and more convenient by running buses on fixed routes that users can book their seats in with the aid of the app.

The bus hailing service aims to enable women reclaim public space, mobilise people and do its part to help Pakistan move forward. Being a global mobility leader in mass transit, SWVL was launched in Nairobi over six months ago and recently launched its operations in Lahore in July this year. It is the first start up in the mass transit ecosystem to launch in all three metropolitan cities: Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.