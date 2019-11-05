Share:

Lahore - TCL Pakistan, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand has partnered up with Daraz, the country’s leading online marketplace, for the upcoming Gyara Gyara sale event - an online shopping extravaganza which will kick off at midnight on November 11, 2019. TCL and Daraz have promised that the sale will bring customers huge discounts, superior quality products and a unique shopping experience. TCL will be participating in the sale as a major co-sponsor and will be taking part in the 11.11 Countdown Gala being held in partnership with ARY Digital’s popular game show, Jeeto Pakistan on November 8th.