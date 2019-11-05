Share:

ISLAMABAD - Textile exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 2.95 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, textile worth $3,371,974 million was exported as compared to the exports of $3,275,303 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 53.65%, about 6,980 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $10,828 million exported as compared to the 4,619 metric tons worth $7,047 million of same period of last year.