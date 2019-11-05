Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers and injured another one in a roadside bomb blast in North Waziristan on Monday, security officials said. The soldiers were patrolling in the Mir Ali area of the district when their vehicle struck with an improvised explosive device, the officials told local media. Following the attack, security forces have cordoned off the area and started search operation in the surrounding areas. No group or individual claimed the attack yet. Pakistani military has conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, in North Waziristan over recent years. Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of the terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on the security forces.