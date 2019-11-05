Share:

Lahore - Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha joined the University of Education as vice chancellor for four years. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha served University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences as VC for eight years. He is known for being an academician of international stature. Dr Talat got Sitara-i-Imtiaz for floating innovative ideas in education and economic development. His appointment is being hailed widely by academic circles. The UE faculty and staff welcomed Dr Talat.