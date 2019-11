Share:

SIALKOT - Accused Abdul Sattar raped a married woman Naseem Akhtar at gunpoint at her house here in Amreekpura locality of Sambrial city here. The accused fled scene threatening the victim of dire consequences. The police have registered a case, with no arrest.

Meanwhile, four armed accused shot dead a local farmer Abdullah over a land dispute in village Sayyan, Pasrur tehsil here.