MULTAN - A case was registered against two industrial units owners over spreading environmental pollution.

The Environmental Protection department team raided at Industrial estate area here on Wednesday under environmental act and keeping in view the health of the people.

The two industrial units including Yasin poly Easter industries owned by Akhtar Balouch and Shaheen chip board industries owned by Sheikh Irfan were found involved in becoming cause of environmental pollution.

The case was registered against the owners with Muzaffarabad police station on the application of Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal.

63 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz fined 63 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded seven others in various police stations during the last week.

The secretary along with his team checked public transport on various routes and found 63 vehicles emitting smoke. He imposed a fine amounting to Rs40,250 to the violators, a spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday.