Islamabad-One of the key projects of CPEC, Matiari to Lahore 660 KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Line Project, has been completed as its Lahore converter station DC bipolar finished open line test, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday. The 886-km transmission line runs from the southwest to the northeast of Pakistan, passing through the provinces of Sindh and Punjab.

It is the first 660 KV DC project overseas of the State Grid Company of China (SGCC) with completely independent intellectual property rights, and all its economic and technical indicators are at the international leading level.

“Due to the old circuits and inadequate power transmission channels, it is difficult to transport the abundant power resources in southern Pakistan to the north, where people suffer from a severe shortage of electricity,” said an official of the transmission department.

He said China and Pakistan had agreed to form a ‘1+4’ cooperation structure with the CPEC at the centre and Gwadar Port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation being the four key areas to achieve common development.

Accordingly, HVDC Transmission Line was planned under CPEC for which the Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2015 between SGCC and National Transmission & Despatch Company in Pakistan.

“We have also set up multilingual signboards at the site, and organized Pakistani construction and security personnel to jointly carry out emergency drills to improve their protection awareness,” said Xu Baowei, manager of the comprehensive management department of the project.