Share:

Islamabad - Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has said all is set to conduct free, fair, and transparent polls for 3rd GB Legislative Assembly on 15th of this month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, he said polling will be held under Election Act 2015 and there will be no role of Pakistan Army in the poll process.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner said electoral rolls had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said returning officers had been appointed in 24 constituencies of all 10 districts of the area and that all candidates were running their election campaign independently.

Raja Shehbaz said notices were being issued to those, who violated code of conduct.