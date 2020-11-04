Share:

ISLAMABAD-Spice of East Restaurant, which was first located on Ring Road (Lahore), now recently opened its new branch in Gulberg. Many famous personalities were spotted at the event. Chef CZN Burak made an entry at the launch of ‘Spice of East’ new branch. Legend AttaullahEsakhelvi cut the ribbon and performed for the crowd. AttaullahEsakhelvi gave a performance with his melodious voice at the event and CZN Burak was seen enjoying it. Actress Ushna Shah was also spotted with her fellows at the opening ceremony.