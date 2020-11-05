Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday approved the recruitment of 5,700 policemen as he chaired a meeting at police investigation complex here.

“The government wants a good system of policing. The officers should open their doors to providing best services to the people. Every police officer enjoys the liberty of showing merit-based performance”, he said while addressing the meeting.

The meeting approved the proposal of necessary legislation for issuing driving licenses to deaf and dump.

The Chief Minister directed to expedite the transfer of land to 101 police stations in the province.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the new building of police investigation complex at central headquarters, driving license centre in DHA, a new building of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station and mobile application for women safety.

The Chief Minister assured to solve traffic and highway police problems adding that partnership between prosecution and investigation wings should be improved. He directed that the investigation process should be monitored through a central investigation centre.

The CM said funds are provided according to the needs of the investigation wing because the quality investigation was very pivotal to take criminals to task. “This will help in curbing the menace of bribery”, he added and asked the police to deliver as required resources were being provided to it. The CM said the new vehicles will be given to police stations instead of using them for security. He said 150 new vehicles had already been provided to the police stations. He said model policing will be introduced as improving the organizational capacity of the police was a priority agenda of the PTI government. He appreciated the use of the latest technology adding that women safety app will save them from criminals.

Public friendly policing should be introduced along with curbing crime while working with a renewed passion for maintaining rule of law in the society, concluded the CM.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said unprecedented resources and incentives have been provided to police on CM’s directions. IG Inam Ghani said unprecedented steps had been taken for police in a short span of two years adding that police performance was being improved due to establishment of South Punjab Secretariat.

He also thanked the CM for giving executive allowance to the police officers.

Additional IG (Investigation) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev briefed about the new investigation system.

CHAIRMAN PBIT CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the investment-friendly initiatives. The CM expressed the satisfaction that Punjab was taking the lead in every sector of life as different facilities are provided to the investors under one roof. He maintained the energy relief package of the PM will help promote investment along with the creation of more job opportunities.

The CM regretted that the past government did not take any practical step for investment promotion and bankrupted the country by looting resources.

He claimed that Punjab was the most secure province for investors. A wonderful package has also been announced for the construction industry by the provincial government by introducing a one-window system for construction sector related NOCs, he further said.