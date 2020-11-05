Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the local bodies would be strengthened by making necessary amendments in Local Government Act.

This he said during a meeting with a delegation of Jamaat Ismali led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman at CM House. The other delegation members were MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed, Muslim Parvaiz, Usama Razi, Saifuddin Ghazi and Zahid Askar.

Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab also attended the meeting. The delegation, in their meeting with the CM, emphasised on the need of strengthening local bodies by giving them more powers.

At this, Murad Ali Shah said he had already announced in his press conference that the local government law was being amended to strengthen local bodies. He added that he had also decided to devolve operation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to divisional level.