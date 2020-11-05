Share:

LAHORE - Certificates were distributed on Wednesday among the participants of an International Course in Physical Therapy at University of Health Sciences (UHS). The event was organized by Lahore College of Physical Therapy. UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram distributed certificates among 30 physiotherapists who completed the course. The six-week course on women’s health physical therapy techniques was conducted by Dr Iram Fatima Shah, an American physical therapist. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul and Lahore Medical and Dental College gynecologist Professor Nabila Shami were also present on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Professor Javed Akram said that it was need of the hour to conduct such courses on women’s health. He added that UHS would start advanced courses and diploma programs in physical therapy with a special focus on women’s health.

He further said that all possible support would be provided for launching the supra-specialty program in physical therapy.