RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench rejected the interim bails of three accused involved in illegal allotment of plots of Municipal Committee and fraud of millions of rupees in the purchase of motorcycles in Livestock Department.

The accused were arrested from the court premises by anti corruption department. Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Kaleem Ahmed transferred all the three to Rahim Yar Khan for investigation. According to the details, Patwari Mohammad Mumtaz and his colleague Mohammad Rafique, who were posted in Municipal Committee Liaquatpur, were involved in the cases registered by Anti-Corruption Police Station yesterday. While both the accused had obtained interim bail from the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench, a case was also registered against Additional Director Livestock Tahir Mehmood Butt in 2010 for fraud in the payment of motorcycle installments worth over Rs 5.3 million.

Additional Director Livestock Tahir Mehmood Butt had also obtained interim bail from the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench. On Wednesday Justice Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench, while hearing the interim bail of the accused, dismissed the bail. Kaleem Ahmed, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption, who was present in the court premises, along with his staff arrested the three accused and transferred them to Rahim Yar Khan for investigation.