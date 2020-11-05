Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus epidemic has again started turning its ugly face in Pakistan as it claimed 18 more lives besides infecting 1,313 other persons during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has surged to 337,573 while the death toll jumped to 6,867 in the country on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,313 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while 18 more lost their lives to the deadly virus in 24 hours. With 147,295 coronavirus cases, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till Wednesday, 147,295 coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh, 105,197 in Punjab, 39,889 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 20,471 in Islamabad, 16,000 in Balochistan, 4,415 in Azad Kashmir and 4,306 in Gilgit-Baltistan. So far 2,639 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,380 in Punjab, 1,281 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 224 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 99 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,541,392 coronavirus tests and 26,565 in the last 24 hours while 316,060 Coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 747 patients are in critical condition.

Punjab reported more than 300 infections for second straight day on Wednesday. The province has reported 8 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,380. Islamabad reported more than 200 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the capital’s caseload to 20,471 and total deaths to 224. Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 13 new cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 85, taking their tallies to 4,306 and 4,415 respectively.

AJK also confirmed one more death, taking its total number of fatalities to 99, according to the official figures.