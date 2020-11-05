Share:

MULTAN - Anti-encroachment squad launched crackdown against encroachment at Nishtar road and Gulshan market here on Wednesday. The anti-encroachment squad consisted of district administration, MDA, revenue staff, traffic police, Metropolitan Corporation and civil defence teams while Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed led the operation. The teams demolished the encroachment from Nishtar road and Gulshan market. As many as Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed to Qureshi Tikka shop while the squad seized two trucks and two trollies goods into the custody. It’s worth mentioning that Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood constituted anti-encroachment squad of all departments and were given task to remove encroachment from across the city on war-footing.