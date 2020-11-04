Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Master Paints Black carves out comfortable victories in the Total Nutrition Polo Cup 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/FG Polo were up against Pebble Breaker and they easily managed eight goals to one and a half goal triumph against their opponents. Tom Brodie played key role in Diamond Paints/FG Polo victory with a classic contribution of four goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Saqib Khan Khakwani also played superb polo and converted a brace each for the winners. The losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, got the only goal of the match through Amirreza Behboudi.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they converted fabulous four goals in the first chukker to gain 4-0 lead. They struck one more goal in the second chukker to enhance their lead to 5-0 and two more goals in the third chukker to further stretch their lead to 7-0. Only fourth and last chukker saw Pebble Breaker making their presence felt by scoring one goal to make it 7-1 but Diamond Paints/FG Polo slammed in one more goal to finish the match at 8-1. With half goal handicap advantage for Pebble Breaker, Diamond Paints/FG Polo win by eight goal to one and a half margin.

The second encounter of the day was contested between Master Paints Black and AOS team and the former emerged as winners by ten goals to five and a half after displaying tremendous polo skills and stick work. Mannuel Carranza was the super hero from the winning side, who fabulously fired in fantastic five goals while Ignacio Vincent also inspired with his stick work and cracked a hat-trick and Sufi Haroon and Raja Taimur Nadeem contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat hammered a hat-trick and Hamza Ali struck one.

Master Paints Black started the match in great style and took 3-0 by smashing in a hat-trick of goals. In the dying moments of the first chukker, AOS converted one to make it 3-1. Master Paints Black scored one more goal in the beginning of second chukker to enhance their lead to 4-1, but AOS then made a good comeback by banging in a brace to reduce the margin to 4-3. Master Paints Black then fully dominated the entire third chukker by cracking a quartet and further stretched their lead to 8-3. They continued their good show in the four chukker as well as struck two more to make it 10-3 while AOS scored one to finish the match at 10-4. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for AOS, Master Paints Black won the match by 10 goals to five and a half. Today (Thursday), two more matches will be contested as Imperial Holdings will vie against Barry’s in the first match at 2:30 pm while Guard Group/Platinum Homes will play against Newage Cables in the second match of the day at 3:30 pm.