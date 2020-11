Share:

SUKKUR - Some unidentified attackers on Wednesday attempted a life attack on former special assistant to chief minister, Sindh Khadim Aradin who luckily managed to survive; however, his three guards shot injured. The injured security guards of Aradin were shifted to the Khairpur Civil Hospital. The Khairpur police termed the attack a result of an enmity. Back in August 2013, the son of Khadim Aradin was killed in an ambush in Nara town of Khairpur.